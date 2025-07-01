Governor awards $50,000 to help obtain justice for abuse victims in Fayette, Lamar and Pickens counties

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded a $50,000 grant to support the operations of a unit dedicated to investigating and prosecuting abuse cases in three west Alabama counties.

The 24th Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit prosecutes cases in district and circuit courts and assist law enforcement agencies with investigations in Fayette, Lamar and Pickens counties.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault are serious crimes that must not go unpunished in Alabama,” Bentley said. “I am pleased to support this unit’s work to obtain justice for victims.”

The unit also has provided training to help local law enforcement officers improve their responses to domestic violence situations and improve the chances of successful prosecution. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“By coordinating efforts and working with local police and sheriff’s departments toward the common goal of assisting those victimized by abuse, the task force increases the likelihood of successful prosecution of cases,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “ADECA’s partnership with the task force will ensure these efforts continue in Fayette, Lamar and Pickens counties.”

The Pickens County Commission is the fiscal agent for the task force. Bentley notified County Commission Chairman Charles Elmore that the grant had been approved.

Contact: Mike Presley or Jennifer Ardis Elmore