Governor awards grants to equip Walker County Sheriff’s Office

MONTGOMERY– Gov. Robert Bentley has awarded grants totaling $13,455 to the Walker County Commission to fund new equipment for the Sheriff’s Office.

The grants will purchase a new console and radios for the dispatch center. County officials say that the dispatch center endured a lightning strike that damaged equipment, causing communication issues. The new equipment will alleviate those issues.

“Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to protect and serve their communities, and it is important that we equip them with the necessary tools to do their jobs effectively,” Bentley said. “I am pleased to award these grants to Walker County.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of grant programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

“ADECA partners with law enforcement agencies across the state to help them obtain needed equipment for them to better protect and serve Alabama residents,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “We are pleased to partner with Walker County to help them obtain this new and needed communication equipment.”

Bentley notified Count Commission chairman Jerry Bishop that the grants had been approved.

--30--

Contact: Josh Carples, Mike Presley