Governor awards grant for new equipment at Washington County Sheriff’s Office

MONTGOMERY— A $2,971 grant awarded by Gov. Robert Bentley will help the Washington County Sheriff’s Office purchase a variety of new equipment.

The Sheriff’s Office will use the up-to-date equipment in a new center to help deputies fulfill training and continuing education requirements.

“Law enforcement officers across Alabama work hard every day to keep our homes and communities safe,” Bentley said. “I am pleased to help the Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtain the equipment they need to protect and serve residents.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“The training center for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will serve an important purpose to help deputies as they continue to hone their skills as law enforcement officers,” ADECA Director Jim Byard, Jr. said. “ADECA is pleased to partner with Washington County leaders to purchase this new equipment for the center.”

Bentley notified County Commission Chairman Allen Bailey that he had approved the grant.

