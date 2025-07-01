Gov. Bentley awards grant to provide forensic training

Medium and small law enforcement agencies in Alabama will obtain additional training in forensics and evidence collecting methods thanks to a $29,510 grant awarded by Gov. Robert Bentley.

Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics will use the funds to provide up to eight hours of forensic training for personnel in some of the state’s smaller police departments and sheriff’s offices that might not normally have access or funding for that kind of instruction.

"Crimes occur in all jurisdictions and locations in Alabama including smaller towns and rural communities," Bentley said. "Providing officers and deputies in those smaller and rural locations with the proper knowledge and tools can play a significant role in solving these crimes and arresting suspects."

The training will emphasize the importance of recognizing, preserving and collecting evidence for those officers and deputies who are first on the scene. Law enforcement personnel who attend the training will be provided with a crime-scene kit that can be used in collecting evidence.

The funds from the U.S. Department of Justice are administered by the Law Enforcement and Traffic Safety Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“No one wants a crime to occur in their community, but it is good to know that when it does there are local officers who can respond quickly and professionally to help solve those cases,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “This is truly a great partnership that helps officers learn important skills that can solve a crime and put communities at ease.”

ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

Bentley notified Dr. John M. Beehler, president of Jacksonville State University, that the grant had been approved.

