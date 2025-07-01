ADECA Releases Impact of America First Budget on Agency Programs

MONTGOMERY--Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Jim Byard, Jr. on Friday released the impact of the America First federal budget on the programs that the agency administers.

At this point, there are seven programs managed by ADECA that would be eliminated if the federal budget is passed. Those programs include:

Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is a federal-state partnership to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in 420 counties across the 13 Appalachian states. ARC’s strategic plan identifies five investment goals to advance this mission: creating economic opportunity; preparing a ready workforce; building critical infrastructure; leveraging natural and cultural assets; and cultivating leadership and community capacity. Thirty-seven Alabama counties are included in the ARC region.

Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) was created in 1982 to ensure decent affordable housing, to provide services to the most vulnerable in our communities, and to create jobs through the expansion and retention of businesses. CDBG is an important tool for helping local governments address serious challenges facing their communities.

Community Services Block Grant Program provides vital funds to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in Alabama communities to help low-income residents achieve self-sufficiency through a variety of programs designed to mitigate the effects of poverty and address potential barriers to success.

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to help create jobs, build communities, and improve life for the 10 million people who reside in 252 Delta counties and parishes of eight states. Twenty Alabama counties are included in the Delta Region and eligible for DRA programs.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides vital one-time assistance to help low-income families cope with high heating and cooling bills.

State Energy Program helps Alabama maximize the benefits of energy efficiency and renewable energy to plan and implement programs that are designed to achieve goals such as lowering energy costs and consumption and increasing energy security and reliability.

Weatherization Assistance Program coordinates with 16 local agencies to deliver weatherization assistance to low-income households in all 67 counties. The program reduces energy costs for low-income residents by improving the energy efficiency of their homes while ensuring their health and safety.

“The mission of ADECA is to strengthen Alabama communities and the people who live there,” ADECA Director Jim Byard, Jr. said. “The federal programs that ADECA manages address critical needs across Alabama that helps our state grow and move forward. We are concerned about the ability to help rural Alabama and our state’s neediest citizens with the elimination of certain programs in the America First budget. ADECA will work with our federal delegation partners to educate and answer any questions on the impact of these programs in our state as the federal budget is debated in Washington.”

