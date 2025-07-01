Boswell Names Anita L. Archie ADECA Deputy Director

MONTGOMERY— Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth W. Boswell announced on Thursday that Anita L. Archie has been appointed as the agency’s deputy director.

Archie most recently served four years as Chief of Staff to Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange where she managed city planning and risk management departments, human resources, special projects and mayor-council communications. Prior to joining the city of Montgomery, Archie was the Senior Vice-President of Intergovernmental Affairs and Advocacy and Legal Advisor at the Business Council of Alabama. She is a graduate of The University of Alabama at Birmingham, and The University of Alabama School of Law.

“Anita Archie has a wealth of knowledge and experience with federal, state and local governments, and I am honored that she will bring those talents to our agency,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Anita is high-energy, very focused and detailed oriented, all skills that are critical to serve as deputy director of the agency. Anita joins a team of dedicated public servants at ADECA, and she will work with me to support Governor Ivey’s vision of moving Alabama forward.”

Active in the community, Archie serves on several boards and commissions to include the following: Alabama Women’s Commission, Alabama Child Abuse and Neglect Board and Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Committee. She is a 2013 graduate of Leadership Alabama.

Archie joins ADECA with a focus on working with Director Boswell to meet the agency’s mission to strengthen and support local communities.

“I am honored to join the team at ADECA, and I look forward to returning to state government to serve the people of Alabama,” Archie said.

The appointment is effective June 1.





