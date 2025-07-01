Governor announces grant to expand nursing program at Jefferson State Community College

MONTGOMERY— A $116,100 grant announced by Gov. Kay Ivey is helping Jefferson State Community College add some needed items to its recently expanded nursing wing at its Pell City-St. Clair County campus.

The college will use Appalachian Regional Commission grant to buy lab simulation equipment, supplies and furniture for the Nursing and Allied Health program. The equipment will help give nursing students the advanced training, skills and clinical experience necessary to meet the demands of the health-care industry.

“By developing highly skilled nurses, this program gives students a path to a successful career and provides the qualified professionals to meet the health care needs of our state,” Ivey said. “I commend the staff and faculty of Jefferson State Community College for their commitment to keeping their students at the forefront of the health-care industry.”

With ARC support, the college will be able to expand its Nursing and Allied Health program to accommodate more students. School officials estimate that 80 students will be served through this expansion.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama along with a wide range of other programs that support law enforcement, economic development, workforce development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

“Gov. Ivey’s passion for education is second to none, and her support for educational opportunities that prepare students for the future is critical to moving Alabama forward,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Nursing programs like this are in high demand, and expanding to accommodate more students will only strengthen Jefferson State’s ability to train the next generation of health-care providers. ADECA is pleased to work with Gov. Ivey, the ARC and Jefferson State Community College to provide better opportunities for nursing students to learn the essential skills of their trade.”

The ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. During a period of October 2015 to January 2017 ARC has funded 64 projects in Alabama totaling $11.2 million and resulted in 900 jobs and trained or educated 14,000 students or workers for new or advancement jobs.

Ivey notified Keith Brown, JSCC president, that the grant had been approved. Matching funds of $198,199 will supplement the grant.

