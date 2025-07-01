Governor Ivey announces grant to help Guntersville increase tourism

MONTGOMERY—— A $74,825 grant announced by Gov. Kay Ivey will provide new signage for directions to area attractions for people visiting Guntersville and spur efforts for increased revenue and jobs for residents.

Funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will enable Guntersville to launch a signage campaign pointing visitors to the city’s historical, cultural and recreational attractions. Signs will direct travelers from main highways to the city and signs inside the city will point the way to attractions.

“Alabama’s tourism numbers have increased in the past several years, bringing more jobs and revenue to Alabama communities, and we want that momentum to continue,” Ivey said. “I commend Guntersville leaders for developing this signage project that I am sure will bring more visitors to see the many assets and attractions the city and surrounding area has to offer.”

In addition to the nearby Guntersville State Park, Guntersville offers many activities through the year including several professional bass fishing tournaments on Lake Guntersville. The city is providing $74,825 in matching funds for the project.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama.

“The Governor’s support for tourism in rural areas is a testament to her Wilcox County roots,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Creating opportunities to welcome visitors to rural areas supports the progress of our entire state. For half a century, the Appalachian Regional Commission has been instrumental in helping north and central Alabama communities address urgent needs, improve education and take advantage of the assets in their areas. Thanks to Gov. Ivey’s support, the new signage in Guntersville will spur more visitors to the area.”

ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

ADECA also manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

Ivey notified Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar that the grant had been approved.

-30-

Contact: Jim Plott, Mike Presley