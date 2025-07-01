Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Rainsville business expand, create jobs

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded an $80,000 grant to the city of Rainsville to widen a road leading into a local manufacturing plant which plans to expand and add 17 new jobs.

Paragon Specialty Products is in the process of expanding its current operation to include a new 16,000- square-foot facility, creating the new jobs. The city will use the Community Development Block Grant to widen a portion of Ranch Road, off Alabama Highway 75, while repaving and making other improvements to accommodate increased delivery truck traffic.

“Job creation is one of my priorities, and this project will provide employment opportunities for residents in Rainsville and encourage additional development in the future,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist the city in helping this business expand, bringing valuable new jobs to Rainsville residents.”

Founded in 1999, Paragon supplies materials for agricultural businesses. It produces up to 2 million pounds of product per month and generates $6-8 million annually.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Helping cultivate businesses and grow local economies is a priority for Gov. Ivey, and Community Development Block Grants are a vital part of that process by helping rural communities to make infrastructure improvements which in turn attract new businesses,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in supporting Rainsville and Paragon as the company grows and brings new jobs to the area.”

ADECA administers an array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Ivey notified Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt that the grant had been approved. Matching funds of $39,410 will supplement the grant.

