Gov. Ivey announces grant to help Winston County students qualify for jobs as automotive technicians

MONTGOMERY— A $56,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant announced by Gov. Kay Ivey will give Winston County students an enhanced opportunity to jumpstart careers as automotive technicians.

The Winston County Board of Education will use the funds to purchase new equipment for the automotive technology program at the Winston County Career Technical Center. The new equipment will include a brake lathe and an alignment machine that will provide students with hands-on experience using modern equipment. The center also will purchase a classroom work station that simulates the order processing and management flow found in a typical automotive repair shop.

“Through this automotive training program, Winston County is helping students create a strong foundation for a strong future,” Ivey said. “I am pleased that this grant will help further that foundation by placing state-of-the-art equipment in the hands of students so they can be prepared for jobs as automotive technicians after graduation.”

School system officials said they expect 30 students to enroll in the program and 25 to obtain employment in a related field or continue their education at the postsecondary level. Local funds of $24,000 will supplement the grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama. Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

“As a former educator, Gov. Ivey understands the value of having the proper tools to help students learn new skills that will serve them well into the future,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This partnership is bringing those tools to the Winston County Career Technical Center to help students develop the skills needed to earn a living in the automotive repair trade.”

ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia. During a period of October 2015 to January 2017 ARC has funded 64 projects in Alabama totaling $11.2 million and resulted in 900 jobs and trained or educated 14,000 students or workers for new or advancement jobs.

Ivey notified Superintendent Greg Pendley that the grant had been approved.

