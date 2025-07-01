Gov. Ivey announces grant to improve computer skills of Guntersville students

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $100,000 grant to enhance technology skills of students in the Guntersville school system.

The Appalachian Regional Commission grant will enable the school system to purchase more than 450 laptop computers. Combined with an existing computer inventory, the new purchase will make it possible to supply every student in the system with a computer for home and school use.

“Our children are our state’s future, and computers are essential to prepare them for success in life,” Ivey said. “With this grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, Guntersville students will have access to the proper technology tools to help them succeed in school and beyond.”

In addition to the computers, the Guntersville school system intends to provide teachers with a development plan to implement the computers into classroom instruction. Instructional coaches also will assist with classroom planning. Parents will also undergo training to get them acclimated with computer features and proper care.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama.

“A former teacher herself, Gov. Ivey is passionate about creating success for students in Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Gov. Ivey’s support of this grant for the Guntersville school system is evidence of her belief in providing students and teachers the tools to support Alabama’s future. With a strong partnership among the Governor’s Office, ADECA and ARC, we are helping Guntersville students access this equipment which will enhance their learning and prepare them for future success.”

ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds which could be eliminated under federal budget proposals. ADECA also manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

Ivey notified Guntersville School Superintendent Brett Stanton that the grant had been approved. An additional $100,000 in local funds has also been pledged to be project.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley