Governor awards $300,000 to assist child abuse victims in northwest Alabama

MONTGOMERY— A northwest Alabama center that assists child abuse victims in six counties will continue to provide services with the help of a $300,000 grant awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The grant will help Cramer Children’s Center in Florence provide free assistance to victims and their families. The center offers services to help mend mental and physical scars for abuse victims Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties while helping to prosecute offenders.

“Victims of child abuse, and their families, face tremendous obstacles because of the reality of their difficult situations; I am glad these funds will be used to help them overcome,” Ivey said. “I commend the staff and volunteers at Cramer Children’s Center for caring for these victims and providing these needed services.”

Established in 1992, the center responds with the first report of abuse and remains with families throughout the healing process and the entire criminal justice process to prosecute offenders. Staff members work to ensure that victims and family members who are forced to escape abusive situations have adequate housing, food and clothing.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey understands the importance of free, professional assistance in helping victims take the first steps toward recovery,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “With Gov. Ivey’s support, ADECA’s partnerships with organizations like Cramer Children’s Center ensures that victims are not alone in their struggle to overcome these adversities.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Ivey informed Nathan Ryan, president of the center’s board, that she approved the grant.

Contact: Mike Presley or Jennifer Ardis Elmore