Gov. Ivey awards grant to extend rail service, create jobs in Demopolis

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $482,000 Community Development Block Grant to the city of Demopolis to expand an industrial park rail line and to create 55 new jobs.

Demopolis will use grant funds to construct a 1,356 foot rail spur at the Airport Industrial Park to serve Two Rivers Lumber, a locally based sawmill company currently constructing its first mill. The new spur will give Two Rivers access to the main Norfolk Southern rail line which will help the company move raw materials and finished products out efficiently.

“Jobs for Alabamians is a top priority,” Ivey said. “With a Community Development Block Grant, we will put in place important infrastructure that will bring 55 jobs to Demopolis. I am pleased to help local leaders and Two Rivers create great new job opportunities for the residents of Demopolis and west Alabama.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Rural communities are important to Gov. Ivey, and she is committed to helping these communities create new jobs and bring new industry to their areas,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Under the governor’s leadership, ADECA is pleased to partner with Demopolis to add 55 new employment opportunities for citizens in the area.”

ADECA administers an array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development. Ivey notified Demopolis Mayor John Laney the grant had been approved. The city is contributing $357,000 in matching funds to complete the project.

--30--

Contact: Russell Sellers, Mike Presley