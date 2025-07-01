Governor awards grant for prosecution of traffic safety cases

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $171,278 grant to help continue the services of a statewide prosecutor specializing in traffic safety cases.

The Alabama Office of Prosecution Services employs the prosecutor who provides training, education, legal research and technical assistance about traffic safety to local district attorneys and law enforcement officers. The traffic safety resource prosecutor also helps develop strategies and tactics to reduce injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving on Alabama’s roads and highways.

“Alabama’s law enforcement and criminal justice officers work tirelessly to enforce traffic laws and increase safety on our roads and highways,” Ivey said. “Through this partnership, we are providing expert support to those officers to ensure the effective investigation and prosecution of DUI and other highway safety cases in Alabama.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to Alabama by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Through several traffic safety initiatives, Gov. Ivey, ADECA and Alabama law enforcement are sending a clear message that dangerous and reckless drivers will be caught and prosecuted in Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “With this funding support from Gov. Ivey, the Office of Prosecution Services and the traffic safety resource prosecutor will continue to play a key role in that effort.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Ivey informed Barry Matson, executive director of the Office of Prosecution Services, that she approved the grant.

