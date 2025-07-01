ADECA to host state surplus auction Wednesday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY— Close to 100 vehicles will be auctioned off in Montgomery on Wednesday, Sept. 27, along with an array of other items like computers, furniture, medical equipment, vending machines and lots more.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction at its Montgomery warehouse located at 4590 Mobile Highway. The auction begins at 8 a.m. and continues until the last lot is sold.

In all, the auction will include 485 lots of property no longer needed by state and federal agencies. ADECA also acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

A photo ID and social security number or federal employee ID is needed to bid on items. Auction items can be inspected on-site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

ADECA conducts public auctions about three times a year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations.

In addition to the surplus property program, ADECA administers an array of grant programs for law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

For more information about the auction, call (334) 284-0577 or visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus. A complete list of items up for bid is available on the website. Learn more about the public auctions here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyLUHEmV9tE.

Contact: Josh Carples or Mike Presley