ADECA’s Community Services Block Grant program rated as one of the top in U.S.

– A grant program managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to help low-income families improve their lives and achieve self-sufficiency recently scored as one of the top managed programs in the United States.

The Community Services Block Grant program in Alabama finished in the top 25 percent of all CSBG programs in the United States in terms of customer satisfaction. ADECA partners with 21 regional community action agencies across the state to administer the program at the local level.

CFI Group, an independent consulting and market research firm, conducted the federally funded study of community action agencies across the country and found that Alabama’s agencies scored the program an 85 in terms of satisfaction with how well the states are performing under the accountability measures. This is a 15-point improvement over last year’s survey and puts Alabama well above the average of 71 in the country. The federal government benchmark for 2016 is 68.

“Gov. Kay Ivey and I are pleased with the work our Community Services Block Grant program is doing and with the improvements in service it has accomplished over the past year,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I am proud of ADECA’s Energy Division for their hard work in supporting some of Alabama’s most vulnerable citizens. ADECA will continue to maintain our strong relationships with local community action agencies to provide invaluable services through this grant program.”

The CSBG program provides funds to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in Alabama communities. ADECA receives CSBG funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help low-income residents achieve self-sufficiency through a variety of programs designed to mitigate the effects of poverty and address potential barriers to success. From Oct. 1, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2016, ADECA awarded CSBGs totaling $12.3 million to provide critical support to 178,504 individuals, including 55,631 children and 47,073 seniors. About 75 percent of those served by a CSBG-funded program were considered at or below the poverty level.