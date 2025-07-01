Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist repairs at Blount County Children’s Center

MONTGOMERY -- Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $50,885 grant to help make needed repairs to a specialized center in Blount County that works with children who have suffered from abuse.

Grant funds will enable the center to make facility improvements and repairs to more adequately serve clients at the facility.

“Children who have been suffered from the terrible crime of abuse should have access to professional services and care in a safe environment,” Ivey said. “I commend the center and its staff for providing help to those children and their family members and for their efforts to educate the public on how to help victims and prevent abuse.”

The center also provides specialized therapy to victims of crime in Blount County. Most clients served by the program are children who have suffered sexual or physical abuse as well as their caregivers. The program offers forensic interview services, professional therapy and victim support throughout any criminal investigation and prosecution.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation, water resources management, job training and career development.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey and her support of this vital program for Blount County children and their families,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is proud to partner with the center and its continuing efforts help those who have suffered from abuse at a time they need it most.”

Ivey notified Lee Guyton, Blount County Children’s Center board chairman, that the grant had been approved.

