Gov. Ivey awards $30,000 for food assistance program in Marion, Winston counties

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $30,000 to support a food assistance program that helps elderly residents in Marion and Winston counties.

The funding will help the Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Agency continue offering the program which delivers a variety of nutritious foods to low-income senior citizens monthly.

“This food assistance program fills an important need by providing essential groceries for those senior citizens who may be homebound and unable to make it to the grocery store without assistance,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist the community action agency in providing this aid to help low-income seniors in Marion and Winston counties.”

The agency also offers a variety of educational and assistance programs including job training and education opportunities and help with financial management and credit counseling. All programs have the goal of reducing or eliminating poverty.

The funding is administered by Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and comes from money appropriated to the community action agency by the Legislature through the General Fund budget. ADECA also administers an array of grant programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“With this program, the Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Agency is bringing healthy foods to the doorsteps of the elderly who are on extremely limited incomes and often homebound,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “With the support of the Governor and the Legislature, ADECA is pleased continue our partnership with the staff of the agency to ensure that this food assistance program continues to be available for those who need it the most.”

Ivey notified Kier Vickery, chairperson of the agency’s board, that the funding had been approved.

