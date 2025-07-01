Gov. Ivey awards grants to aid abuse victims in east Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Victims of abuse in six east Alabama counties will continue to have access to professional assistance with the help of $565,520 in grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Ivey awarded the grants to four nonprofit organizations that specialize in providing free, professional assistance to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Services available to victims and their families include emergency shelter, counseling, court advocacy and assistance with abuse investigations.

“Free, professional help is available locally to victims of abuse thanks to the efforts of these organizations,” Ivey said. “I commend the staffs and volunteers who work at each of these nonprofits for their dedication to helping victims of these terrible crimes, and I am pleased to support their efforts.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“Gov. Ivey understands the importance of free, professional assistance in helping victims take the first steps toward recovery,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “With the governor’s support, ADECA’s partnership with these organizations ensures that victims in east Alabama are not alone in their struggle to overcome these adversities.”

The following organizations are receiving grants:

• Domestic Violence Intervention Center – $219,520 to aid domestic violence victims in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

• Rape Counselors of East Alabama – $98,000 to assist sexual assault victims in Chambers, Lee, Macon and Tallapoosa counties.

• Crisis Center of Russell County – $175,000 to provide emergency shelter and other assistance to domestic violence victims in Russell County.

• Russell County Child Advocacy Center – $73,000 to assist child abuse victims and their families in Russell County.

--30--

