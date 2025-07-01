Governor awards $175,000 to support work of Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence

— A nonprofit organization will continue supporting domestic violence victims statewide with help from $175,000 awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a nonprofit agency based in Montgomery, will use the funding to continue training and supporting its member domestic violence shelter programs around the state and providing education and outreach on domestic violence issues.

“Unfortunately, there is no community that is immune from the horrors of domestic violence, but free, professional help is available 24 hours a day,” Ivey said. “I commend the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence for the work they do to serve their member shelters and the people of Alabama.”

In addition to emergency shelter, the coalition’s 17 member programs offer counseling, support groups and other assistance to victims and their children. Click here for a map of domestic violence shelter organizations throughout the state.

The coalition also operates a statewide assistance hotline for victims at (800) 650-6522.

The funding – administered by Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs – comes from money appropriated to the coalition by the Legislature through the General Fund budget.

“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and the Legislature in supporting the mission of the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence to help victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This funding will help the coalition continue its important work providing valuable assistance across the state.”

ADECA also administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.