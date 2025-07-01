Governor awards grants to help abuse victims in west Alabama

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded four grants totaling $852,912 to serve victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse in west Alabama.

The grants will help cover an array of services such as emergency shelter, counseling, forensic exams, court advocacy, community outreach and more.

“When these horrible crimes of abuse unfortunately do occur, there is help available for victims,” Ivey said. “I commend the staffs and volunteers who work tirelessly to help people as they go through the recovery process, and I am pleased to support their efforts with these grant funds.”

Ivey awarded grants to the following organizations:



$222,400 to the University of Alabama’s Women & Gender Resource Center for their Project HOPE that serves students, faculty, staff, their families and anyone experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault on campus. Services are also available to Shelton State Community College students.

$100,000 to the Central Alabama Regional Child Advocacy Center which serves victims of child abuse in Bibb, Dallas, Hale, Perry and Wilcox counties through offices in Selma and Centreville.

$317,000 to Turning Point in Tuscaloosa, which serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Tuscaloosa and Sumter counties.

$213,512 to SABRA Sanctuary in Selma which serves domestic violence victims in Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Each day, the staffs and volunteers of these organizations are helping Alabamians who have become abuse victims take the important first steps toward recovery,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in helping these organizations continue the important work they do for victims of these terrible crimes.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation.