Governor awards more than $4.4 million to help crime victims in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded 12 grants totaling more than $4.4 million to help victims of child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault and the families of homicide victims in north Alabama. The organizations offer an array of services such as emergency shelter, counseling, forensic exams, court advocacy, community outreach and more. "When horrible crimes like these unfortunately occur, we want the people of Alabama to know that there is help available," Ivey said. "I commend the staffs of these organizations for the deeply meaningful work they do to help victims of crime and abuse in our state. I am pleased that this funding will help continue their important efforts." The grants are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. The following grants were awarded:

$193,040 to the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center in Decatur, which serves child abuse victims in Morgan County.

$167,268 to the Athens Limestone Children’s Advocacy Center in Athens, which serves child abuse victims in Limestone County.

$138,000 to the Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County in Guntersville, which serves child abuse victims in Marshall County.

$102,527 to the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center in Fort Payne, which serves child abuse victims in DeKalb and Jackson counties.

$428,852 to the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville, which serves child abuse victims in DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties.

$606,760 to Cramer Children’s Center in Florence, which serves child abuse victims in Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties.

$883,851 to Crisis Services of North Alabama in Huntsville, which serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.

$1,399,251 to Safeplace Inc. in Florence, which serves domestic violence victims in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties.

$243,000 to Domestic Violence Crisis Services in Albertville, which serves domestic violence victims in Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties.

$178,000 to Family Services of North Alabama in Albertville, which serves victims of sexual assault in DeKalb and Marshall counties.

$100,000 to the Family Services Center in Huntsville, which serves survivors of homicide or vehicular homicide in Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

$29,734 to the Marshall County District Attorney's Office for the Victim Services Program that serves victims of violent crime in Marshall County. Many of the nonprofit organizations rely on local, private donations to ensure that free services remain available year-round. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.