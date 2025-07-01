Gov. Ivey awards $2.7 million to help domestic violence and sexual abuse victims in central Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.7 million to help nonprofit organizations in central Alabama provide support to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The organizations offer services including 24-hour crisis hotlines, emergency shelter, support groups, crisis counseling, forensic interviewing, medical exams and court support and preparation.

“Victims and their families need and deserve professional help and services during traumatic times,” Ivey said. “I commend the staffs and volunteers for the work these organizations conduct daily to ensure that victims receive the care and assistance they need.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA administers an array of programs in law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, workforce development, water resources and recreation development.

“I stand with Gov. Ivey in her commitment to helping those who unfortunately become victims of abuse gain access to professional assistance when they need it the most,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnership with these organizations is an important part of the work that goes into assisting victims and their families.”

A list of the organizations receiving grant funds and the counties served follows below.

• Bessemer Cut-Off Advocacy Center - $140,000 to assist child victims in the cities of Bessemer, Brighton, Fairfield, Hoover, Hueytown, Lipscomb, Midfield and Pleasant Grove in Jefferson County.

• Blount County Children’s Center Inc. - $69,000 to assist child victims of sexual assault and abuse and their family members in Blount County.

• Crisis Center Inc. - $248,000 to help victims of sexual violence in Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair and Walker counties.

• Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama - $232,000 to aid domestic violence victims in Blount, Cullman, Jefferson, Marion, Walker, Tuscaloosa and Fayette counties.

• Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office - $96,566 to provide two victims services officers to assist victims of crime in Jefferson County.

• Prescott House Child Advocacy Center - $122,000 to assist child abuse victims Jefferson County.

• Safehouse of Shelby County Inc. - $698,747 to aid victims of sexual and domestic violence in Shelby, Coosa, Clay and Chilton counties.

• Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. - $236,000 to assist child abuse victims in Shelby County.

• St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center - $72,000 to help child abuse victims and their non-offending family members in St. Clair County.

• Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama - $353,475 to help Hispanic immigrant victims of domestic violence and other crimes in Blount, Cullman, Dekalb, Marshall, Jefferson and Shelby counties.

• Victim Services of Cullman Inc. - $223,000 to assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Cullman and Winston counties.

• The Child Advocacy Center of Cullman Inc. - $241,289 to assist child abuse victims in Cullman County.

