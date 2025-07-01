Gov. Ivey awards grants to help young victims in west Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $408,654 to help nonprofit organizations in west Alabama provide support to child victims of physical and sexual abuse.

The organizations offer services including counseling, referrals, forensic interviewing, medical exams and advocacy.

“Young victims and their families deserve specific professional help and services during such devastating times,” Ivey said. “I commend the staffs and volunteers of these organizations who work daily to ensure that victims receive the care and assistance they need.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA administers an array of programs in law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, workforce development, water resources and recreation development.

“Gov. Ivey is committed to helping those who unfortunately become victims of abuse gain access to professional assistance when they need it the most,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnership with these organizations is an important part of the work that goes into assisting victims and their families.”

A list of the organizations receiving grant funds and the counties served follows below.

• The Tuscaloosa Children’s Center Inc. - $106,000 to assist child victims in Tuscaloosa, Sumter and Greene counties.

• Walker County Children’s Advocacy Center - $215,500 to assist child victims and their family members in Marion and Walker counties.

• West Alabama Children’s Advocacy Center - $87,154 to help child victims in Lamar, Fayette and Pickens counties.

--30--

Contact: Russell Sellers, Mike Presley