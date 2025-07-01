Governor awards grants to help crime victims in the Wiregrass

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants totaling $750,720 to support two nonprofit groups that help victims of crime in the Wiregrass area.

A $560,000 grant to the House of Ruth will help victims of domestic violence, and a $190,720 grant to Wiregrass Angel House will help robbery victims and families who have lost someone to homicide. Both nonprofit organizations are based in Dothan.

“Victims of these terrible crimes, along with their family members, have access to help 24 hours a day through the efforts of House of Ruth and Wiregrass Angel House,” Ivey said. “I commend the staffs of these organizations for the work they do to support and care for Wiregrass residents in need.”

The House of Ruth offers a 24-hour crisis line, counseling, court advocacy, safety planning, hospital accompaniment, community outreach and other services to help domestic violence victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

Wiregrass Angel House assists victims of robbery and families dealing with homicide with crime scene clean up, counseling, crisis intervention, court advocacy, compensation filing and a therapy dog program. They serve Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Access to professional care after a crime is vital to the recovery process,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in commending the people who work and volunteer at these agencies for the services they provide every day.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.