Gov. Ivey awards grants to help young victims in east Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $309,778 to help nonprofit organizations in east Alabama support child abuse victims.

The organizations offer services to victims of physical and sexual abuse including counseling, referrals, forensic interviewing, medical exams and advocacy.

“Children who’ve been abused need and deserve professional assistance to help them begin recovering from these awful events,” Ivey said. “I commend the staffs and volunteers of these organizations who work to ensure that victims and their families receive the care they need.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA administers an array of programs in law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resources and recreation development.

“Gov. Ivey is committed to helping those who unfortunately become victims of abuse gain access to professional assistance when they need it the most,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA and Gov. Ivey’s continued partnership with these organizations is an important part of the work that goes into assisting victims and their families.”

A list of the organizations receiving grant funds and the counties served follows below.

• Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center - $92,778 to assist child victims in Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

• Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc. - $146,000 to provide advocacy, therapy and medical exams to child victims in Lee and Macon counties. Twin Cedars also is receiving a $71,000 grant for Keeping Family Connections, a program for child victims and their families in Lee County.

