Gov. Ivey awards grant to boost school attendance; reduce juvenile crime in Mobile County

MONTGOMERY— A $50,000 grant awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will help reduce absenteeism in schools and ensure that more Mobile County students obtain diplomas or GEDs.

The grant will allow the Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. to continue or develop programs to encourage struggling students to remain in school. The program also aims to reduce juvenile crime.

“Achievement of a basic education is the strong foundation that children need to succeed in life,” Ivey said. “As a former teacher, I know how important an education is to helping people reach their potential. I applaud the work of the Family Counseling Center to assist Mobile County students.”

The Family Counseling Center will work with truant students, their parents along with schools and legal and law enforcement representatives to ensure that students remain in the classrooms. Family Counseling provides counseling for students and families and offers services to help students achieve learning goals.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants, made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice ADECA also manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

“Gov. Ivey understands that a basic high school education is critical in helping youth achieve success in college or in the workplace,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to be a partner with Gov. Ivey, the Family Counseling Center and an entire alliance of groups to help students succeed in school and life.”

Ivey notified Robyn Anderson, the organization’s board president, that the grant had been approved.

Family Counseling Center, like most non-profit agencies, also depends heavily on private donations for operational costs and services.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley