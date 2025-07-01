Gov. Ivey awards grants for energy efficient upgrades to public facilities across state

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $159,999 for energy efficient equipment upgrades at public schools, local government offices and other municipal and nonprofit facilities across Alabama.

Grant funds will be used to install energy efficient lighting, water treatment equipment and at least one upgraded heating, air conditioning and ventilation unit.

“For municipalities, school systems and nonprofits on already limited budgets, converting to energy efficient equipment can greatly reduce operating costs and free up funds for other important projects,” Ivey said. “I commend these cities, school systems and organizations for their work to find ways of saving taxpayer money and helping their organizations run more efficiently.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation, and water resource management.

“I stand with Gov. Ivey in her commitment to helping local governments find new and more efficient ways to run their facilities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Our partnerships with these municipalities and organizations are great examples of how energy savings can equal cost savings.”

A list of the grants and what they will be used for is below.

•Colbert County Board of Education – $15,000 to implement energy efficient HVAC upgrades at Colbert Heights Elementary School.

•Enterprise City Board of Education - $15,000 to implement energy efficient lighting upgrades at Rucker Boulevard Elementary School.

•Huntsville City Board of Education - $15,000 to implement energy efficient lighting upgrades at Hampton Cove P-8 School.

•Madison City School District - $15,000 to implement energy efficient lighting upgrades at Mill Creek Elementary School.

•ArtsRevive Community Development Corp. (Selma) - $10,000 to implement energy efficient insulation upgrades at ArtsRevive Cultural Arts Center in Selma.

•City of Fort Payne - $6,545 to implement energy efficient lighting upgrades at Fort Payne City Hall.

•Goodwill Industries – Easter Seals of the Gulf Coast Inc. - $9,993 to implement energy efficient lighting upgrades at the McMaken Production Area in Mobile.

•Mobile Arc - $9,068 to implement energy efficient lighting upgrades at Mobile Arc’s Central Division facility in Mobile.

•Montgomery City-County Public Library - $8,207 to implement energy efficient lighting upgrades at Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library.

•North Baldwin Utilities - $6,186 to implement energy efficient lighting upgrades at the Harry Still Wastewater Treatment Facility in Bay Minette. A separate $20,000 grant will be used to implement an energy efficient aspirating aerator assembly at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Facility.

•City of Tuscaloosa - $20,000 to install energy efficient thermal coating on equipment at the Hillard Fletcher Wastewater Treatment Plant.

•City of Wetumpka Water Works & Sewer Board - $10,000 to implement energy efficient Variable Frequency Drives at the Wilako Wastewater Treatment Facility.

