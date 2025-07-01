Gov. Ivey awards grant to help development and create jobs in Cullman County

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $120,000 grant to spur commerce and help create jobs in Cullman County.

The Community Development Block Grant funds will provide infrastructure needed for the construction of a combination convenience store, gas station and fast-food restaurant in the town of West Point. Dale’s Market, which will include a Subway sandwich shop, will employ 20 people when the complex is built off Alabama Highway 157.

“This development will provide new retail options in West Point and create additional jobs for the area,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist in this project, which also will provide additional income for the town.”

CDBG funds will be used to construct a deceleration lane and access road off Highway 157 to safely enable a safe flow of traffic in and out of the development. Dale’s Market is headquartered in nearby Hanceville, where the company operates another convenience store.

Ivey awarded the grant from funds provided to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant.

Ivey notified Mayor Kenneth Kilgo that the grant had been approved. West Point is providing $107,776 in local funds for the project.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

-30-

