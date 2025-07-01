Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Enterprise business expand; create new jobs

MONTGOMERY-- Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $350,000 grant to assist an Enterprise aviation business to expand its facilities and hire 60 more employees once the expansion is complete.

The Community Development Block Grant will provide infrastructure necessary for Arista Aviation Services to build a 42,000-square-foot addition to its 64,800-square-foot facility at the Enterprise Municipal Airport. With the expansion, Arista Aviation will employ more than 200 people.

“This expansion is great news for the city of Enterprise and is further proof that Alabama is a leader in the aviation technology industry,” Ivey said. “I am delighted for the opportunities that this expansion by Arista Aviation brings to Enterprise and the Wiregrass area.”

The grant will enable the city to construct a 225,000-gallon water tank necessary to supply adequate fire-suppression capabilities at the expanded Arista Aviation plant.

Arista Aviation specializes in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of Bell Light and Medium helicopters and military helicopters. The expansion will enable Arista Aviation to compete for larger contracts on a worldwide basis.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Ivey notified Mayor William Cooper that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

