Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist victims of domestic violence in the Birmingham metro area

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $100,000 grant to assist child abuse victims in Clay, Coosa and Talladega counties.

The grant to the Talladega County Child Advocacy Center will enable the agency to continue providing counseling and support services for victims in the three counties. The center also assists law enforcement agencies and prosecutors with matters relating to the arrest and conviction of abusers.

“With support from this grant, the Talladega Child Advocacy Center will provide free services to children who suffer from the terrible crime of child abuse and will help ensure those who commit these offenses are brought to justice,” Ivey said. “I commend the staff and volunteers at the center for the services and compassion they provide to victims.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to Alabama by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA also manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

Ivey notified Nicole Parker, president of the Talladega County Child Advocacy Center, that the grant had been approved.

