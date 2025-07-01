Governor awards grants to equip law enforcement agencies in north Alabama

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $144,000 to upgrade equipment at six law enforcement agencies in north Alabama.

The grants will enable police and sheriff’s departments to purchase vehicles, communications equipment and other items needed by officers and deputies during their patrols.

“The brave men and women of our law enforcement agencies put their lives on the line to serve and protect our communities every day, and they need and deserve the proper equipment to carry out their duties,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to help these agencies obtain the equipment they need to do their jobs effectively.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.

Each of the following agencies were awarded a $24,000 grant:

Cullman County Commission for the Sheriff’s Office to purchase a new K-9 unit and patrol vehicle with kennel

Lauderdale County Commission for the Sheriff’s Department to upgrade radio communication equipment in patrol vehicles

Lawrence County Commission for the Sheriff’s Department to purchase Tasers, flashlights and police radios

Winston County Commission for the Sheriff’s Office to equip patrol cars with laptop computers and purchase body cameras and winter wear for deputies

City of Muscle Shoals for the police department to purchase new laptop computers

City of Tuscumbia to purchase a patrol SUV for the police department