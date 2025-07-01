Gov. Ivey awards grants to equip law enforcement agencies in northeast Alabama

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $117,188 to provide needed equipment upgrades for five law enforcement agencies in northeast Alabama.The funds will enable the agencies to purchase a variety of equipment from new patrol vehicles to firearms and body cameras.

"The brave men and women of our law enforcement agencies put their lives on the line each and every day to serve and protect their communities," Ivey said. "I am pleased to help them obtain the needed equipment to enable them to do their jobs effectively and safely."

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.

Ivey awarded the following grants:

$24,000 to the Cherokee County Commission for a new vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office

$24,000 to the Jackson County Commission for the Sheriff’s Office to purchase body cameras, a server to store the video data and five Tasers

$24,000 to the city of Arab for a video system that includes in-car and body cameras for the police department

$24,000 to the city of Guntersville for the police department to purchase 80 firearms

$21,188 to the city of Scottsboro for the police department to purchase four new in-car computers