Gov. Ivey awards law enforcement grants to several agencies in south-central Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $143,000 in grants to assist six law enforcement agencies in south-central Alabama to purchase equipment and improve public safety in their jurisdictions.

The governor awarded $24,000 each to the Prattville, Millbrook and Tallassee police departments and the Elmore County and Montgomery County sheriffs’ departments. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $23,438 grant.

“I commend our law enforcement agencies and the men and women who wear the badges representing them for the jobs they do protecting our communities and enforcing our laws,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants to help these agencies purchase new equipment so officers can perform their duties even more efficiently and effectively.”

Items to be purchased by each department are as follows:

The Prattville Police Department will purchase laptop computers for patrol vehicles.

The Millbrook Police Department will purchase hand-held radios and related equipment for patrol officers.

The Tallassee Police Department will use funds to replace a patrol vehicle that has logged more than 100,000 miles and is in use nearly 24 hours a day.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Department will purchase forensic evidence equipment and software programs.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department will purchase portable radios for deputies.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Department will purchase laptop computers and cameras. The awarded agencies have the discretion to purchase equipment they deem important to carrying out their duties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley