Gov. Ivey awards funds for Corrections training and prevention program

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded an $84,643 grant to assist the state prison system in making the state’s correctional facilities safer.

Funds will help the state Department of Corrections enforce its policy of zero tolerance involving sexual abuse and harassment in prison. The grant comes from the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act designed to make all prisons, jails and juvenile facilities safer.

“We must work diligently to provide appropriate care for those placed in the custody of the Department of Corrections,” Ivey said. “It is my hope that this program will improve the environment in our correctional facilities.”

Funds will be used to provide specialized training for corrections officers and the creation of investigation teams to recognize, respond and eliminate sexual assault in correctional facilities.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

Ivey notified state Prison Commissioner Jeff Dunn that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley