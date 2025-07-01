Volkswagen settlement provides $25.5 million for projects to reduce vehicle emissions in Alabama

ADECA to hold listening sessions for mitigation plan



— The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will conduct five public listening sessions to determine how the state’s portion of a federal settlement with Volkswagen should be used to reduce diesel pollution and improve air quality.

Alabama has been allocated $25.5 million out of a $2.9 billion nationwide settlement against the German automobile maker to create and implement a plan showing how the state can most effectively reduce nitrogen oxide emissions created by diesel engines. Gov. Kay Ivey designated ADECA’s Energy Division to conduct the meetings at various locations across the state which will provide information about the settlement and collect feedback that can be used to develop the mitigation plan. The final plan will be submitted to the national mitigation fund trustee for the Volkswagen settlement.

“Through all of our programs, ADECA always seeks to be a good steward of funding that comes into the state by ensuring that it is used for the appropriate purposes,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “We appreciate the trust that Gov. Kay Ivey has placed in our agency to administer the VW settlement for the people of Alabama. These listening sessions are the first step in this process.”

The 2016 settlement from Volkswagen to the U.S. Justice Department follows allegations that the company manipulated emissions tests in violation of the Clean Air Act.

Along with background on the settlement, the sessions will cover how the funds can be spent, eligible mitigation actions, the state’s process for developing the mitigation plan, how the public can provide input for plan development and more.

The following listening sessions are currently scheduled:

March 20 – Bessemer, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Lawson State Community College

March 22 – Montgomery, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Alabama Center for Commerce

March 27 – Decatur, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Calhoun Community College, Decatur Campus

March 29 – Bay Minette, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Coastal Alabama Community College, Bay Minette Campus

April 3 – Dothan, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Troy University, Dothan Campus

For more information on the settlement, upcoming listening sessions and more, visit http://adeca.alabama.gov/VWsettlement