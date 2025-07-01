Governor awards grants for forensic equipment to help solve crimes

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants totaling $104,451 to provide needed forensics equipment to help law enforcement personnel investigate crime scenes and solve crimes.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will use an $80,000 grant to purchase morgue and laboratory supplies used for autopsies and scientific analysis. A $24,451 grant to Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics will help provide equipment used by center staff members to process evidence on-site at crime scenes.

“Forensic sciences are vital to crime scene investigations by often providing critical evidence to solve crimes and gain justice for victims,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to provide these grants for equipment to support the state Department of Forensic Sciences and the Center for Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University in the important work they do for our state.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. The grant program - the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program - seeks to help improve the quality and timeliness of forensic science and medical examiner services by reducing backlogs and training laboratory personnel.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“Gov. Ivey understands the essential role that forensics plays in law enforcement investigations,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join the governor in supporting the men and women at these agencies who help solve crimes through forensic sciences.”

Ivey notified Angelo Della Manna, director of the Department of Forensic Sciences, and Dr. John M. Beehler, president of JSU, that the grants had been approved.

A short video series on ADECA’s partnership with JSU can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0PfMjtNqGySZULOF7rvB-_YX3X_a970W.