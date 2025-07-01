Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,427 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ivey awards grants to equip police in south Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $46,326 to provide equipment for three police departments in south Alabama.

A $14,596 grant to the city of Brewton will purchase Tasers for the police department. The town of Repton will use a $13,500 grant to purchase in-car and body-worn cameras for the town’s police officers. A grant of $18,230 will help the city of Orange Beach to purchase a new Livescan digital fingerprinting system for the police department.

“Our police officers need access to the necessary equipment to do their jobs effectively and efficiently,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to provide these grants to help Brewton, Repton and Orange Beach obtain equipment that will help officers fulfill their public safety duties.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

--30--

Contact: Josh Carples; Mike Presley

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Ivey awards grants to equip police in south Alabama

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more