Gov. Ivey awards grants to equip police in south Alabama

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $46,326 to provide equipment for three police departments in south Alabama.

A $14,596 grant to the city of Brewton will purchase Tasers for the police department. The town of Repton will use a $13,500 grant to purchase in-car and body-worn cameras for the town’s police officers. A grant of $18,230 will help the city of Orange Beach to purchase a new Livescan digital fingerprinting system for the police department.

“Our police officers need access to the necessary equipment to do their jobs effectively and efficiently,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to provide these grants to help Brewton, Repton and Orange Beach obtain equipment that will help officers fulfill their public safety duties.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.