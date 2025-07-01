Grant to help provide services to rape victims in nine counties

MONTGOMERY—Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $138,426 grant to support a nonprofit group that assists rape victims in south-central and southwest Alabama.

The Lighthouse Counseling Center in Montgomery will use the funds to assist victims in Autauga, Butler, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry and Wilcox counties through its Standing Together Against Rape program. The center also will continue offering counseling services to victims and their families, forensic medical exams for child and adult victims and two mobile Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner units to travel to victims in Butler, Crenshaw, Dallas, Perry and Wilcox counties.

“Victims of sexual assault deserve access to compassionate and professional care no matter where they live,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to provide this grant to assist the staff and volunteers of Lighthouse in all that they do to help those in need.”

The program uses volunteer registered nurses who are specially trained to care for victims and collect evidence. The volunteers conduct the exams privately to spare victims the stress of visiting a hospital emergency room where privacy may be limited and wait times can be lengthy.

Local matching funds of $34,606 will supplement the grant. Ivey notified Jonathan Yarboro, president of the center’s board, that the grant had been approved.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA manages a wide array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.

In addition to grant funds, the organization relies on individual, private donations to ensure a full range of services is available to victims.

Contact: Russell Sellers, Mike Presley