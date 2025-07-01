Governor awards grants to help central Alabama police departments buy new equipment

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $72,000 in grants to help three police departments in central Alabama purchase new equipment and upgrades.

The cities of Sylacauga, Pell City and Irondale will each use $24,000 grants to make the purchases.

“With access to up-to-date equipment, officers can perform the often-challenging job of law enforcement and protecting residents more effectively,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist these cities and police departments in their efforts to serve their communities.”

Sylacauga is using funds to purchase 30 Taser stun guns along with holsters, battery packs and chargers for the Police Department.

Pell City will purchase equipment for a new case management system that enables the Police Department to track crime reporting and share evidence and intelligence with other law enforcement agencies. Funds also will be used for technical support for the system.

Irondale will use funds to purchase body camera systems for police officers.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation, water resources management and career development.

--30--

Contact: Russell Sellers, Mike Presley

