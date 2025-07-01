Governor awards grant to create jobs in Sulligent

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant to help the city of Sulligent prepare the way for a company expansion that will create 15 jobs.

The city is using the grant funds to repair the roof of a 20-year-old building owned by the Sulligent Industrial Development Board. The building will be leased by Hyster-Yale Group, a company that makes component parts for lift trucks.

“It is always great news when we are able to help businesses create jobs for hardworking Alabamians, especially in the rural areas of our state,” Ivey said. “The Community Development Block Grant program has helped improve the economic status of a number of small cities throughout Alabama. I am pleased to help the leadership of Sulligent bring new jobs and expand an existing company.”

Hyster-Yale has operated in Sulligent since 1971 and will increase production capacity. The company will use the 70,000-square foot building to house parts, materials and supplies to increase production of steering axels at the main plant, located across the street from the leased property.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. ADECA administers an array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Ivey notified Mayor J. Scott Boman that she had approved the grant.

