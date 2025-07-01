Governor awards grant for law enforcement equipment in Slocomb

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $4,690 grant to outfit a new Slocomb Police Department vehicle and add dash cameras to other patrol vehicles.

The city of Slocomb will use grant funds to outfit a newly purchased patrol vehicle with necessary equipment for proper patrol functions and equip five existing patrol units with video dash cameras.

“Our police officers need access to the proper equipment to ensure they can protect residents and themselves while on the job,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist the city of Slocomb in making its officers’ jobs safer and more efficient.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation, water resources management and career development.

--30--

Contact: Russell Sellers, Mike Presley