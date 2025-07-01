Gov. Ivey awards grant to improve emergency communications in Wiregrass area

MONTGOMERY— A $70,597 grant, awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey, is expected to improve radio communications among police and other emergency service agencies in the state’s Wiregrass area in addition to campus police at all Troy University locations in south-central Alabama.

The grant will enable the City of Troy Police Department to purchase and become one of the first regional networks for the digital conversion to the Project 25 or P25 digital radio system. Once components are installed by Troy and Troy University police, which are assisting each other in the venture, the system will be available to other law enforcement agencies in Pike, Dale and possibly other south Alabama counties.

The system would also enable communication among Troy University police from campuses in Troy, Montgomery, Phenix City and Dothan.

“New technology is helping to improve the coordination and response of emergency services and saving lives,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to help with this radio system, which has the ability to vastly improve communications for and among numerous law enforcement and public service agencies.”

While conventional analog UHF channels used by many public service agencies still have advantages, the P25 system can be used by multiple agencies to communicate with another instead of having to access individual radio channels. The P25 system in addition to allowing voice communication can be used to transfer other type of data. Agencies which agree to become part of the system would have to convert to specialized radios.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

“As a strong supporter of our state’s law enforcement agencies, Gov. Ivey is committed to helping them access tools and technology to do their jobs protecting and serving our communities more efficiently and effectively,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join the governor in support of this project.”

Ivey notified Troy Mayor Jason Reeves that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

