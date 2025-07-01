Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Andalusia resolve sewer problem and preserve local jobs

MONTGOMERY-- Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $175,000 grant to help the city of Andalusia avert a potential health hazard while also preventing several businesses from closing or having to relocate.

The Community Development Block Grants will enable the city to make permanent repairs on a major sewer line that has collapsed twice in a business area along the Andalusia Bypass. At least nine businesses, employing a total of 74 people, rely on the sewer facilities.

“A properly working sewer system is an unseen, yet vital component for residents, businesses and industry,” Ivey said. “I am delighted to help Andalusia secure the much-needed funding that will help solve this ongoing problem.”

A large portion of the sewer line that serves Westgate Plaza Shopping Center and surrounding businesses collapsed in August 2013 after heavy rains. Another collapse occurred in December 2015 also because of rain, leading city officials to seek a more long-term solution.

CDBG funds along with $294,500 supplied by the city will be used to reroute that portion of the sewer line and make other additions to prevent future collapses.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Gov. Ivey knows the importance of infrastructure to the economic health of our cities and communities and is supportive of this project which will eliminate a potential hazard and keep these businesses up and running in their current locations,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I am pleased that ADECA is able to make an important contribution to this project.”

Ivey notified Mayor Earl V. Johnson that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

