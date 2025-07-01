Gov. Ivey awards funds to supplement statewide drug task force

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $64,054 in grant funds to provide additional support for a statewide drug task force that began operation in October 2017.

The task force, headed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, was created to provide a concerted effort to reduce drugs in the state. It involves nearly 100 law enforcement officers representing 45 police departments, sheriff’s offices and other law enforcement agencies.

In its first six months, the task force has made 146 arrests involving 312 drug cases and has seized an assortment of illegal and prescription drugs and confiscated 145 firearms, according to ALEA.

“My administration is committed to supporting the strong efforts of ALEA and law enforcement agencies across the state to take drugs off the streets and put offenders in jail,” Ivey said. “I commend these brave officers, who are united behind a single cause, for their dedication to make Alabama a better and safer place to live.”

The task force is composed of seven regions which share information, resources and staff, offering the state an effective and manageable means to reduce drugs and drug trafficking.

The latest funds can be used for a variety of purposes including equipment or overtime pay.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

“The Alabama Drug Task Force is working tirelessly to improve the safety of communities across our state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Governor Ivey in supporting the efforts and operations of this task force.”

Ivey notified Hal Taylor, secretary of ALEA, that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley