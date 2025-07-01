Gov. Ivey awards grant to create business incubator; create jobs in Vernon

MONTGOMERY—Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $100,000 grant to transform a former National Guard armory in the town of Vernon to a place where new businesses and jobs are created.

The town will use the Community Development Block Grant to convert the building for use as a location for incoming or upstart businesses to gain their footing and provide jobs.

“Jobs are a priority of my administration, and to continue the progress we have made we must remain steadfast in providing good employment opportunities,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist the town of Vernon and the Vernon Industrial Board with this project that will lead to new jobs in northwest Alabama.”

The renovation of the building, located on Alabama Highway 17, will provide space for multiple businesses to utilize. The building contains ample space to nurture upstart businesses, and incoming companies can use the building until more permanent facilities are found or built. Space is also available for employee training.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Gov. Ivey realizes that access to good jobs improve lives and helps communities thrive,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with the governor in supporting Vernon in this venture and in her efforts to make Alabama a better place to live.”

Ivey notified Mayor Glenn Crawford that the grant had been approved. The town is supplying $20,000 in local funding for the project.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley