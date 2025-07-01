Gov. Ivey announces grants to improve infrastructure in eight communities

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has announced grants totaling $1.55 million to help eight Alabama communities address and improve infrastructure.

The funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will enable the communities to improve sewer systems, roads and other concerns.

“Through our strong partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission, Alabama communities are able to address often-pressing infrastructure issues that can affect the health, welfare and other needs of their residents,” Ivey said. “I am thankful for this program that for more than 50 years has helped improve lives in so many ways, and I am pleased to announce these funds that will provide vital aid to help these communities improve infrastructure.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama. Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

“Gov. Ivey and I have both witnessed the tremendous impact that ARC programs have had on communities in the program’s coverage area,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to be a part of this worthwhile partnership program that is assisting these communities.”

The communities awarded grants and related projects are:

Arab - $200,000 to repair or replace damaged sewer lines and manhole outlets in the town’s downtown area.

Attalla - $200,000 to replace sewer lines and manhole outlets in city’s industrial park.

Brilliant– Awarded two grants:

$60,000 to replace a section of sewer lines along Crook Street and make repairs at the wastewater treatment plant.

$140,000 to drain, widen and resurface Webb Street from Brookside Road to Main Street.

Carrollton - $150,000 to rehabilitate the wastewater treatment plant lagoons.

Cullman - $200,000 to replace aging sewer lines on the grounds of Cullman High School.

Oakman - $200,000 to replace sewer lines in the downtown business district.

Pell City - $200,000 to demolish and clear the former St. Clair County Hospital.

Utilities Board of Tuskegee- $206,400 to inspect and make repairs on sewer lines and manholes.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

