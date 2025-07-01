Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist purchase of patrol vehicle for Russellville Police Department

MONTGOMERY—Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $15,309 grant to help the city of Russellville purchase a replacement patrol vehicle.

The city will use grant funds to help the Russellville Police Department replace an aged vehicle with a newer model. Over the past two years, the department has replaced multiple vehicles to update and modernize its aging fleet.

“Having access to updated equipment makes the important jobs of our law enforcement officers across the state safer and more efficient,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to help the Russellville Police Department obtain a newer, more reliable vehicle for officers to use while patrolling the streets.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

ADECA manages a wide array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.

Ivey notified Mayor David Grissom that she had approved the grant.

