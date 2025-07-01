Submit Release
Gov. Ivey awards grant to help create jobs in Eutaw

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $400,000 grant that will help bring a new rest-stop option to travelers along Interstate 20/59 in Greene County and create new jobs in the process.

The city of Eutaw will use the Community Development Block Grant to extend sewer service to an area on Alabama Highway 14 at exit 40 off Interstate 20/59. The sewer extension will provide the groundwork for a new location of Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love’s expects the new location to create 43 jobs.

“Job creation continues to be a priority of my administration, especially in rural Alabama,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to support this project which will bring additional jobs and economic growth to the city of Eutaw and the surrounding area.”

The project will include installation of about 6,000 feet of sewer line, eight manholes and related sewer components.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. ADECA also manages the Delta Regional Authority program in Alabama.

“Gov. Ivey understands the importance of economic growth to our state, especially job-growth impact in rural areas,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join this partnership to create new economic activity in the city of Eutaw.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.

