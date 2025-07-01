Gov. Ivey awards grants to help north Alabama K-12 students access science and technology programs, computer equipment

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey announced $784,991 in Appalachian Regional Commission grants to support programs and purchase new equipment that will help students in six public school systems learn skills and technology needed for success in the classroom and beyond.

Two grants will support science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) programs at two school systems. Additional grants will help four school systems purchase new computer equipment for classroom use.

“Our young students need and deserve a strong educational foundation that prepares them for success throughout their lives and in the workforce,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these programs which give students an invaluable opportunity to learn using the equipment, methods and practices they will likely face in their future careers.”

The Blount County Education Foundation will use $95,000 in grant funds to implement the Full STEAM Ahead program, which aims to enhance academic resources and opportunities available to K-12 students in Blount County. Grant funds will assist in the purchase of new computer equipment, software, curriculum and professional development training focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Local matching funds of $264,052 will supplement the grant.

The Cullman County Board of Education will use a $125,000 grant to purchase new equipment, including a 3D printer, interactive smart boards, new software and other items for the Health Science and Engineering programs within the school system. Local matching funds of $125,000 will supplement the grant.

Four school systems will use grant funds to purchase Chromebooks, laptop computers made by Google. Students and teachers will use them for a variety of assignments, training and teacher professional development.

• Fort Payne Board of Education: $174,611 to purchase 738 Chromebooks for middle school students. Teachers will receive training during the summer months. Matching funds of $74,833 will supplement the grant.

• Franklin County Board of Education: $110,500 to purchase 360 Chromebooks for six schools. The grant funds also will assist in enhancing connectivity in five classrooms at Belgreen High School. $47,500 in match funds will supplement the grant.

• Lauderdale County Board of Education: $79,880 to purchase 518 Chromebooks and 20 storage carts to share among students and teachers across eight K-6 schools. Matching funds of $79,880 will supplement the grant.

• Decatur City Schools: $200,000 to purchase 1,220 Chromebooks for grades 9-12 at Austin and Decatur high schools. Teachers in the school system will receive professional development training with the updated technology. Matching funds of $200,160 will supplement the grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama along with a wide range of other programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management. Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

“Gov. Ivey and I both believe in helping our students be as prepared as they can be to become the bright, skilled and productive workforce of tomorrow,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I commend the school systems who are using these grants to help students get more hands-on experience with the tools they’ll use on the job.”

The ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

